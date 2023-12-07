Contact Troubleshooters
Police investigating after man is hospitalized in shooting

Police are investigating after a man arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police are investigating after a man arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a call at the hospital around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim arrived at the hospital on his own and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD does not yet know the exact location of the shooting but are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD.

