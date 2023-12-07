Police investigating after man is hospitalized in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a call at the hospital around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim arrived at the hospital on his own and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD does not yet know the exact location of the shooting but are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD.

