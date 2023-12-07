Richard Allen transferred to Sullivan County Correctional Facility

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen has been moved to a different prison.

Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a notice of transfer stating Richard Allen will be moved from Westville Correctional Facility to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County, Indiana.

Allen was placed under a safekeeping order by the court in early November. Special Judge Fran Gull eventually denied a motion to move Allen, ruling he’d been treated “more favorably.” Despite the denial, Allen’s defense has repeatedly asked for Allen to be moved elsewhere.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. Recently appointed public defenders, William Lebrato and Robert Scremin, are now representing Allen.

However, Allen’s former attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, were “voluntarily withdrawing” from the case and have since asked to stay on the case. They have asked the Indiana Supreme Court to step in.

Allen’s trial was pushed back from January to October 2024.

