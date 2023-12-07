Contact Troubleshooters
Shively Police search for leads in 18-year cold case

Shively Police hope a new partnership will help them solve an eighteen-year-cold case.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police hope a new partnership will help them solve an eighteen-year-cold case.

In 2005, construction crews found a woman’s remains while trying to clear a vacant lot.

“She was left in this wooded area without care that’s why we want to get justice for her,” Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown with the Shively Police Department said.

Investigators say the woman had no clothing or identification. Two years after her skeletal remains were discovered, her case was added to NAMus, the National Database for Missing and Unidentified persons. In 2009, a forensic artist created a sketch to generate more leads.

“I think a huge break in the case would be identifying who she is so that we can at least figure out the last known location, who she was hanging with, and open doors that we don’t have now,” Det. Sgt. Brown said.

Shively police say the woman was white and around 5-foot-2. They believe she was between the ages of 20 and 40 years old. After her remains were found, investigators ruled out more than 100 women as possible matches.

Nearly two decades later, the Shively police department hope advanced DNA technology will generate new leads.

“We partnered with Othram because they have this forensic genetic genealogy that can be utilized to determine the identity of the victim through the testing of the remains and comparing them to a larger database than we had a decade ago,” Det. Sgt. Brown said. Othram is a private DNA lab with scientists who are experts in analyzing human DNA from degraded evidence. Othram is trying to raise funds for the DNA testing and case work for the Jefferson County Jane Doe.

“There’s a family out there right now looking for answers about what happened to a loved one and not only that the victim deserves justice as well,” Det. Sgt. Brown said.

