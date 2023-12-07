Contact Troubleshooters
Students compete for $10,000 to combat real world problems

The winning team, with a mix of students from Hardin and Larue Counties plans included enhancing communal spaces, particularly at Freeman Lake Park in E-Town.
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The fourth annual Altec Innovation Challenge encourages students to identify and address real-world problems facing their school or community.

For example, last year’s winner built a robot that could help clean up debris from bodies of water. This year, nine groups of finalists presented their plans to a series of judges from the area across different business sectors.

Nathan Smith’s team from Elizabethtown High School pitched a plan to recycle plastic waste from businesses across the county and turn it into spools of 3D printing filament to be used to make different kinds of recycled products.

Smith says it’s a unique experience that allows him and his classmates to make a difference.

”It’s amazing because even at a young age as ourselves, it allows us to make an impact on our own community,” he said, “and we’re able to show other high school students they can do this themselves and we’re just able to show everybody that you don’t have to be a CEO, you don’t have to be president or a politician. You can be a high school student to impact your community.”

The winning team, with a mix of students from Hardin and Larue Counties plans included enhancing communal spaces, particularly at Freeman Lake Park in Elizabethtown.

Among their plans is bench design in the park that allows individuals to charge their devices while visiting. They can begin implementing their plan with the $10,000 prize given by Altech industries in the Spring of 2024.

