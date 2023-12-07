Contact Troubleshooters
Traveling Little Caesars kitchen handing out free pizza to community

The Love Kitchen has trucks that travel across the country year-round feeding houseless people, military and first responders.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A traveling Little Caesars kitchen made its way through Louisville Thursday morning serving meals to people in need.

The Love Kitchen has trucks that travel across the country year-round feeding houseless people, military and first responders.

Thursday morning, volunteers with Little Caesars were at the Franciscan Kitchen on Preston Street handing out 240 cheese and pepperoni pizzas.

“It kind of like warms my heart,” Anthony Easton, one of the volunteers said, “because I’m a giving person, kind of genuine. So to be able to give back to the community in a way of like other than just work, since I’m a volunteer, and kind of puts a different place to help someone out in need with nothing in return.”

The Love Kitchen has been in the area all week handing out free pizza.

