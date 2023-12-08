Contact Troubleshooters
2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood

3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car near the Klondike neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., calls came in about a car that was left running outside an apartment building in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.

Officers arrived and found two men inside the car that had been shot. They both died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine the relationship between the two victims, if any. 

LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

