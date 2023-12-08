Amtrak service between Louisville, Chicago to be established
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is expected to make an announcement about establishing an Amtrak service between Louisville and Chicago.
A grant is supposedly going to support the first step with this project.
He’s set to speak on this on Friday at 11:45 a.m. Watch his remarks here when the event begins.
