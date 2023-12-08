Clarksville donates $20,000 in honor of former town councilman

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Town Council is helping hundreds of local kids in honor of former Councilman David “Red” Worrall.

Worrall passed away shortly after collapsing outside a polling station while greeting voters during November’s election. He was vying for a new term on the Town Council as an at-large candidate.

On Dec. 5, the Clarksville Town Council voted unanimously to donate $20,000 in Worrall’s honor with $15,000 going to Clarksville Cares and the other $5,000 going to the David “Red” Worrall Foundation. The donation comes from funds originally meant for the annual ClarkFEST community festival, which wasn’t held this year as the town staff worked to revamp the event into something new.

“Since Worrall was an active volunteer organizer for ClarkFEST, the donation of the event funds made perfect sense,” the council said in a release.

“Red embodied the very best qualities of Clarksville,” Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said. “His generosity and kindhearted spirit will no doubt live on through Clarksville Cares and the Worrall Foundation.”

Worrall owned the Worrall’s Automotive and Machine Shop for 35 years an was invested in the community he served. His greatest passion, according to friends and families, was supporting local children in need. Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington told WAVE News that Red was “instrumental in raising the money we needed for the Clarksville Cares program.”

Clarksville Cares was founded in 2012 to provide students and their families with school supplies, food for school breaks, coats, shoes and other necessities. Bullington said the program supports about 100 kids each year and a large portion of that fundraising was from Worrall and his friends in the community.

