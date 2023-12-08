Coroner identifies 2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car near the Klondike neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., calls came in about a car that was left running outside an apartment building in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.

Officers arrived and found two men inside the car that had been shot. They both died before they could be taken to the hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner later identified the men as Rashon Holloway, 28, and Troy Young Jr., 27.

Detectives are working to determine the relationship between the two victims, if any.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

