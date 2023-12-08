Contact Troubleshooters
Embattled pool business owner Tracy Davenport arrested on fugitive warrant in Louisville

Tracy Davenport, the pool business owner facing charges for theft, fraud and corrupt business...
Tracy Davenport, the pool business owner facing charges for theft, fraud and corrupt business practices in the Louisville area, was arrested in Jefferson County Friday.(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracy Davenport, the pool business owner facing charges for theft, fraud and corrupt business practices in the Louisville area, was arrested in Jefferson County Friday.

Davenport was wanted on two arrest warrants in Floyd and Clark County, after prosecutors in those counties determined she violated the terms of her bond when she was arrested on drug charges in Warren County, New Jersey.

It’s not clear yet where in Louisville Davenport was arrested.

She’s currently in Metro Corrections awaiting extradition to Indiana.

