Fire Academy prepares 35 men and women for Louisville and Shively Fire Departments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and Shively Fire celebrated their latest graduating class Thursday at Slugger Field.

Recruiting Class 188 has 35 men and women who are officially firefighters.

Their first season on the job will be during the most difficult times to fight fires and serve the community, however.

Becoming a firefighter can sometimes be a thankless job but these 35 new recruits have chosen to take on the challenge that Chief Brian O’Neill says they’re ready for.

It’s a job that not everyone is built for but the men and women who accepted the challenge graduated from the fire academy after six months of grueling work.

“At it’s heart firefighting is a very physical and dirty job and we have to prepare them for that,” O’Neill said.

The academy prepared them to face extreme conditions where they will need to not just fight fires but the weather conditions, while also working to save lives.

“You get the opportunity to be right on the front lines to help people everyday and there’s no satisfaction like that,” shared Chief O’Neill.

But the job comes with its challenges as there have been more than half a dozen fires in the past week.

On Monday a man and a seven-year-old were killed in a house fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Scenes where deaths happen can weigh heavy on fire crews, but Chief O’Neill says they have the resources for anyone who needs it.

“So we try our best not only for the physical rigors of the job but for the mental and emotional rigors. We have therapists that come and talk to them to try to teach them some coping mechanisms,” explained Chief O’Neill. “We also have a conjuring now of 30 of our own that are trained peer support group counselors.”

Recruits say they know what they signed up for.

Adam Renn’s peers chose him to speak for the class at the graduation ceremony and he shares what they will bring to the table.

“A lot of hard workers. A lot of peole that came to the fire department to serve their community and they have that purpose, that mission in mind to say hey I want to help the community,” Renn said.

Renn says he knows fire crews lives are on the line during every call, but they are happy to serve.

“It’s been great. We’re excited to get to the streets and get to our first company and fight fire and help rescue the community when they need it,” shared Renn.

Chief O’Neill says joining the Louisville and Shively Fire Departments is like joining a family and these 35 new recruits are going to be on the streets ready to serve the community in any way they possibly can.

