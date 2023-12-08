FORECAST: Active, windy, and wet weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds today with wind gusts up to 25 MPH

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, especially late

A few brief snowflakes and flurries are possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few rays of morning sunshine will be possible for our Friday. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as winds pick up, peak gusts could reach speeds of up to 25 MPH. This southerly wind will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures stay mild overnight with lows only falling into the 50s.

Our next rain-maker gradually pushes into the region tonight, giving way to off and on showers into early Saturday morning. Rain and storm chances will be on the rise throughout Saturday. Gusty winds are possible and a strong storm mainly south of Louisville can’t be ruled out. Severe weather overall is unlikely, but we’re watching it. Highs will be in the 60s.

Active weather will continue into Saturday night with the intensity of the showers and thunderstorms increasing slightly. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible, however, very isolated. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this set-up.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.