FORECAST: Watching for stronger storms Saturday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Shower and some thunder possible overnight

Thunderstorms likely Saturday evening with some strong storm potential

Colder and quieter early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers move in overnight as our weekend system begins to affect our area. Some isolated thunder is possible with this activity. Lows will be in the 50s as the clouds and moisture insulate us from dropping much overnight.

Thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, increasing in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong storms with gusty winds are possible between 4 p.m.a and 8 p.m., and there is a small severe weather threat in Southern Kentucky during this time.

Rain will end for most areas overnight with some lingering rain well southeast of Louisville into early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will be over 1″ in areas that see thunderstorms, which will likely be in many areas of Kentucky, and lower elsewhere.

Sunday is much colder with widespread clouds and an isolated flurry chance as the cold air squeezes out any little remaining moisture left in the air. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

Monday is a mainly sunny but chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. We’ll stay quiet with high pressure under control of our weather most of next week. We’ll recover into the 40s and 50s for highs for the remainder of next week.

