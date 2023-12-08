Former Clark County Sheriff Noel appeals case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel’s lawyers appealed his case to the Indiana Court of Appeals Thursday.

The notice doesn’t specify what exactly they are appealing at the moment and the attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

However, the notice suggests Special Judge Larry Medlock’s travel restrictions, bond amount, or passport restriction could be challenged.

Noel is charged with 15 felonies.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

At Noel’s initial hearing on Nov. 9, defense Attorney Larry Wilder argued Noel should be released on his own recognizance, pointing out Noel scored the lowest he could on risk assessments created by the court’s pre-trial staff.

A staffer testified during the hearing someone else with a similar score would also be recommended to be released in the same situation.

Special Prosecutor Richard Hertel asked for a $30,000 bond, pointing out Noel drove to Louisville when Indiana State Police sought to arrest him.

After considering the request, Medlock set Noel’s bond at $75,000.

At the time, Medlock told Wilder he could appeal the bond, and noted that Wilder had done so in the past, but had lost.

He also ordered Noel to surrender his passport, all guns except for one shotgun, and allowed Noel to travel outside Indiana only with court permission.

Defense attorneys have asked Medlock to allow Noel to travel to Kentucky without restrictions.

Medlock allowed Noel to travel to Kentucky for health care appointments only, for no longer than six hours without permission. In his order, he said Noel could conduct other business in Indiana or online.

He also granted a travel request for Noel to travel with Wilder and each other’s wives to Kenwood, California in February.

An appellate court clerk explained it could be several months before the appeal is heard.

Court staff need to prepare transcripts and the lawyers will have certain timeframes to prepare and submit their arguments.

Noel’s trial is set for May.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.