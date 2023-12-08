Contact Troubleshooters
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis

(WEEK)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $500,000 grant will help bring a passenger rail line between Louisville and Indianapolis.

The grant was announced Friday morning by Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg as part of the first step to bring Amtrak to Louisville.

Louisville Metro Government received the grant in partnership with the Kentucky Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA) to explore the viability of a 115-mile rail line that would connect the two cities.

According to the Greenberg’s office, Metro Government and KIPDA will use the grant funding over the coming months to begin the planning process and evaluate key elements for the potential rail line.

After the first step complete, the service development plan would need approval by the Federal Railroad Administration to move to the next stage.

“We are so excited to begin the process to potentially bring Amtrak back to Louisville, which would provide travelers new and efficient ways to get to and from Indianapolis, Chicago, and beyond,” said Mayor Greenberg. “We’ve heard from so many Louisvillians eager to take advantage of this service and we can’t wait to get to work on developing a plan to make it a reality.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation has also submitted a grant through the same program for a passenger rail corridor between Indianapolis and Chicago. When combined, the two corridors would make a 313-mile route.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting step towards providing long desired passenger rail service,” added KIPDA Executive Director Jarrett Haley. “The proposed route would be transformational for economic development and travel opportunities for the region.”

Watch Greenberg’s remarks below:

