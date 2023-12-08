Head on crash near Fairdale leaves 2 women hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two women are in the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a head-on crash Thursday afternoon near Fairdale.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at 3rd Street Road and West Manslick Road. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed west on 3rd Street Road when they were struck by another car that crossed over the center line while headed east.

Investigators are not sure what caused the driver to cross over.

The driver and passenger of the car headed west were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police said the driver was seriously injured and her passenger is expected to survive.

No one in the other car was injured. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

