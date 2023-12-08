Contact Troubleshooters
Holiday market featuring women-owned businesses happening in Nulu on Saturday

Get some holiday shopping done and support local businesses this weekend at A Very Merry Pinkmas in Nulu.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get some holiday shopping done and support local businesses this weekend at A Very Merry Pinkmas in Nulu.

The market is happening Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at WOW Factor Collective. You can find it next to Lou Lou on Market and behind Mahonia.

You can find everything from candles to custom body scrubs and even massages.

Organizer Maddie McNabb, who owns Maddie About Cake, says shopping in the community makes a real difference.

“When you support local the money really does go directly back into the country. Research suggests that women invest 90% of their income into their community and their family. So especially more of that money goes back into the community,” said McNabb.

Click or tap here for more information!

