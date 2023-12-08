Jackson County settles $7.25 million lawsuit over inmate who died while in isolation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Jackson County has settled a $7.25 million federal lawsuit after an inmate died at the Jackson County Jail while being held in isolation for three weeks.

Josh McLemore died at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati on August 10, 2021, two days after he was initially taken to Schneck Medical Center, and then transferred. McLemore had a history of schizophrenia and substance abuse. The cause of his death was found to be multiple organ failure due to malnutrition. McLemore had refused to eat while incarcerated.

In April, McLemore’s estate filed a civil lawsuit against Jackson County, jail officials and the private corporation contracted to provide health care services at the jail, an official release said. The lawsuit alleged the jail violated McLemore’s civil rights by not monitoring his condition and failing to provide proper care.

Jackson County Council President Brian Thompson says the settlement will not increase taxes since the county maintains law enforcement liability coverage through its insurance carrier.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to ensure inmates with mental health conditions receive appropriate care early on and has refined the Fit for Confinement policy to evaluate detainees more closely before they are accepted for confinement.

“The Sheriff’s Department has added a mental health nurse to the jail staff to identify those subjects struggling with a serious mental health condition as quickly as possible so that they may receive appropriate care,” Thompson said.

