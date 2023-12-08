Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jackson County settles $7.25 million lawsuit over inmate who died while in isolation

(wcjb)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Jackson County has settled a $7.25 million federal lawsuit after an inmate died at the Jackson County Jail while being held in isolation for three weeks.

Josh McLemore died at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati on August 10, 2021, two days after he was initially taken to Schneck Medical Center, and then transferred. McLemore had a history of schizophrenia and substance abuse. The cause of his death was found to be multiple organ failure due to malnutrition. McLemore had refused to eat while incarcerated.

In April, McLemore’s estate filed a civil lawsuit against Jackson County, jail officials and the private corporation contracted to provide health care services at the jail, an official release said. The lawsuit alleged the jail violated McLemore’s civil rights by not monitoring his condition and failing to provide proper care.

Jackson County Council President Brian Thompson says the settlement will not increase taxes since the county maintains law enforcement liability coverage through its insurance carrier.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to ensure inmates with mental health conditions receive appropriate care early on and has refined the Fit for Confinement policy to evaluate detainees more closely before they are accepted for confinement.

“The Sheriff’s Department has added a mental health nurse to the jail staff to identify those subjects struggling with a serious mental health condition as quickly as possible so that they may receive appropriate care,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach

Latest News

Indiana University implements a universal training that can be used at any of their 9...
Campus Safety: How Indiana University prepares students in light of UNLV shooting
*
Teamsters threatens UPS strike in Louisville
Thursday marked 82 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Remembering Pearl Harbor on the 82nd anniversary of the attacks
Recruits turned firefighters are preparing to serve the community after graduating from the...
Fire Academy prepares 35 men and women for Louisville and Shively Fire Departments