Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS says there are no transportation guarantees for all students next school year

(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – As the current school year reaches the halfway point, the Jefferson County Public Schools has sent a letter to parents about transportation guarantees for the next school year.

In the letter, JCPS tells parents the only students guaranteed transportation for 2024-25 school year are students in special education programs or that will be attending their “resides school.”

According to JCPS, every student in the district has a resides school that is determined by the zone in which they live. Parents can find the resides school in their zone by using the JCPS School Finder website.

The JCPS application period for the 2024-25 school year is currently open through Friday, December 22.

The letter tells parents the Jefferson County Board of Education will vote on transportation option in early 2024. Until then, the district says it cannot confirm that transportation will be available for students in magnet school or those attending a school outside their zone.

JCPS says if student in a magnet school or one at a school outside their zone can no longer attend due to changes in transportation provided by JCPS, they can attend a school in their zone.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach

Latest News

The winning team, with a mix of students from Hardin and Larue Counties plans included...
Students compete for $10,000 to combat real world problems
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
Bellarmine University partnered with Green Flower to bring four new Cannabis Education...
Bellarmine partners with Green Flower to launch Cannabis Education Certificate Programs to Kentucky
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Transportation might look different for JCPS next school year