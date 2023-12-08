JCPS says there are no transportation guarantees for all students next school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – As the current school year reaches the halfway point, the Jefferson County Public Schools has sent a letter to parents about transportation guarantees for the next school year.

In the letter, JCPS tells parents the only students guaranteed transportation for 2024-25 school year are students in special education programs or that will be attending their “resides school.”

According to JCPS, every student in the district has a resides school that is determined by the zone in which they live. Parents can find the resides school in their zone by using the JCPS School Finder website.

The JCPS application period for the 2024-25 school year is currently open through Friday, December 22.

The letter tells parents the Jefferson County Board of Education will vote on transportation option in early 2024. Until then, the district says it cannot confirm that transportation will be available for students in magnet school or those attending a school outside their zone.

JCPS says if student in a magnet school or one at a school outside their zone can no longer attend due to changes in transportation provided by JCPS, they can attend a school in their zone.

