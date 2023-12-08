LMPD investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers went to UofL Hospital around 4:45 p.m. where hospital staff told them about the shooting victim.

Ellis said police have not found the original scene of the shooting.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

