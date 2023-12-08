LMPD investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers went to UofL Hospital around 4:45 p.m. where hospital staff told them about the shooting victim.
Ellis said police have not found the original scene of the shooting.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
