Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting 2nd TSA PreCheck Enrollment event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will partner with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider, to host its second TSA PreCheck enrollment event this year, the airport announced Friday.

The event comes following a two-week enrollment event in November in which 930 individuals participated. December’s enrollment event will be held Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The airport said it’s to give the region’s travelers a “convenient and efficient way to sign up for this seamless screening process.”

While appointments are encouraged, a limited number of walk-ins may be accepted.

TSA PreCheck gives low-risk travelers a smoother experience through airport security and can save you time when traveling. Enrolled members don’t need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets when going through security.

To sign up for an appointment, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.