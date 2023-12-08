Man identified after fatal car wreck in Audubon Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Audubon Park.

Audubon Park Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of Robin Road around 6:30 a.m. where they found a crashed car. The man inside was later pronounced dead at UofL Hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the man who died as 46-year-old Michael J. Heim.

The cause of the crash is not known. Police are investigating.

