Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man identified after fatal car wreck in Audubon Park

(Matt Popovich | Unsplash)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Audubon Park.

Audubon Park Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of Robin Road around 6:30 a.m. where they found a crashed car. The man inside was later pronounced dead at UofL Hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the man who died as 46-year-old Michael J. Heim.

The cause of the crash is not known. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach

Latest News

3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
2 men found shot to death inside car near Klondike neighborhood
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will partner with IDEMIA, a TSA...
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting 2nd TSA PreCheck Enrollment event
United Parcel Service
Teamsters won’t strike after UPS reinstates 35 employees