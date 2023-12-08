Man identified after fatal car wreck in Audubon Park
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Audubon Park.
Audubon Park Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of Robin Road around 6:30 a.m. where they found a crashed car. The man inside was later pronounced dead at UofL Hospital.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the man who died as 46-year-old Michael J. Heim.
The cause of the crash is not known. Police are investigating.
