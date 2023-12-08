Remembering Pearl Harbor on the 82nd anniversary of the attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday marked 82 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

It’s a significant day for veterans as it holds tremendous loss and impact in American history.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 21 ships of the Pacific Fleet were sunk or damaged and 2,400 Americans were killed. Another 1,000 were wounded. It’s the attack that brought the United States into World War II.

Honor Flight Bluegrass took time to recognize local veterans, to honor their sacrifices and share the importance of the day with younger generations who may have no idea what happened decades ago.

“It’s disappointing because being a part of World War II, I want everybody to remember it,” Sgt. Lee Smith, a WWII Air Force Veteran said. “It was a significant event that saved the world and that they don’t know it even happened, it’s sad.”

“We want to honor these true members of the greatest generation while we still can,” Honor Flight Bluegrass Chairman Jeff Thoke added. “It is part of our American history and it is starting to be forgotten. We just want people to remember what the men and women of World War II did for all of us.”

Many parts of the US held remembrance and wreath laying ceremonies to honor those lost during the attack.

