Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Remembering Pearl Harbor on the 82nd anniversary of the attacks

Thursday marked 82 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday marked 82 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

It’s a significant day for veterans as it holds tremendous loss and impact in American history.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 21 ships of the Pacific Fleet were sunk or damaged and 2,400 Americans were killed. Another 1,000 were wounded. It’s the attack that brought the United States into World War II.

Honor Flight Bluegrass took time to recognize local veterans, to honor their sacrifices and share the importance of the day with younger generations who may have no idea what happened decades ago.

“It’s disappointing because being a part of World War II, I want everybody to remember it,” Sgt. Lee Smith, a WWII Air Force Veteran said. “It was a significant event that saved the world and that they don’t know it even happened, it’s sad.”

“We want to honor these true members of the greatest generation while we still can,” Honor Flight Bluegrass Chairman Jeff Thoke added. “It is part of our American history and it is starting to be forgotten. We just want people to remember what the men and women of World War II did for all of us.”

Many parts of the US held remembrance and wreath laying ceremonies to honor those lost during the attack.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway

Latest News

*
Teamsters threatens UPS strike in Louisville
Recruits turned firefighters are preparing to serve the community after graduating from the...
Fire Academy prepares 35 men and women for Louisville and Shively Fire Departments
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
The winning team, with a mix of students from Hardin and Larue Counties plans included...
Students compete for $10,000 to combat real world problems
The yearly report from the Metropolitan Housing Coalition (MHC) shows that the city not only...
Report details how Louisville Metro affordable housing problems are affected by climate change