Stolen car found submerged at McNeely Lake Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a car was found submerged in McNeeley Lake Park Friday morning.

Police said they received a call from a passerby around 8:50 a.m. Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene and said the car appeared to be unoccupied.

Officers checked, and the vehicle was reported stolen. LMPD’s Dive Team responded to the scene and is working to remove the car from the lake.

This is an ongoing investigation.

