Teamsters threatens UPS strike in Louisville

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a statement by Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien, the union threatened a strike in Louisville at UPS in response to recent layoffs by the company of 35 employees.

According to the statement, approximately 35 specialist and administrative workers at UPS’s Centennial hub voted to organize with Teamsters Local 89 but were laid off. The statement said UPS claimed the employees labor should be performed by management.

O’Brien mentioned the Teamsters current strike against DHL in Kentucky and said the union could strike in Louisville next.

“The Teamsters are fighting hard for our members at DHL right now, but Louisville is red hot,” the statement said. “If UPS doesn’t get its act together, they’ll be on strike next. Local 89 is currently filing unfair labor practice charges against UPS. Our union will not hesitate to act and we will not back down.”

The statement says that UPS has been given until Monday to “rectify this situation.”

WAVE News reached out to UPS and Teamsters and has not yet received comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

