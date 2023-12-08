Third person dies at hospital days after Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third person has died days after a house fire broke out in the Chickasaw neighborhood Monday.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of Cecil Avenue around 5:47 a.m. Firefighters went through the front door and second-story window of the home and rescued three people.

Kakozi Alinoti, 7, and Micheli Lwangila, 65, died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Mlenga Assa, 65, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A coroner’s report said Assa died Thursday from smoke inhalation sustained from the fire.

Fire officials said others who were inside the home were able to get out and are OK.

The fire is under investigation by Louisville Arson, who determined the fire began in the living room on the first floor in the front of the home.

Lt. Colonel Bobby Cooper said officials do believe the cause of the fire was an accident.

