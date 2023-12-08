Contact Troubleshooters
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case

The indictment was unsealed as part of a court order on Friday.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A third person has been indicted in the Crystal Rogers murder case.

Stephen Eugene Lawson, 53, is now charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the case.

The indictment was unsealed as part of a court order on Friday.

It said Lawson is charged with aiding or abetting one or more people in the facilitation of the crime.

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson have also been charged in connection with her death.

