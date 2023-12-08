Westboro Baptist Church group draws counter-protest at Manual High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group from Westboro Baptist Church was at Manual High School in Louisville Friday morning, which led a group of counter-protesters to gather outside the school as well.

Hailing from Kansas, Westboro Baptist Church is a hate group that is known for demonstrating at military funerals. It targeted duPont Manual High School at 7 a.m., claiming the school is “hyper-focused on so-called ‘diversity’.”

In response, the Parasol Patrol came out using rainbow umbrellas to shield students’ view of the protesters.

One Manual student said he heard about the counter-protests and wanted to see what was going on. He also said he felt some responsibility for the school and community.

“I’m a Christian. I follow the Bible,” Caleb Singleton, a senior at Manual, said. “But it hurts me to know that there are groups that will use something I believe in so fully as a tool of hate when it was always designed to be love.”

The Westboro group also went to UofL’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.