Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

3500 Shadyside
3500 Shadyside(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood that left one woman dead.

Calls came in reporting a shooting around 8:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Shadyside Drive. Officers arrived and found a woman outside who had been shot.

She died before she could be taken to the hospital. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

All parties are accounted for. Detectives are working to determine the relationship, if any, between a person of interest and the victim.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
(Left) Devon Peach (Center) Alonzo Dixon (Right) Landon Pearl
3 Louisville men facing felony drug charges after traffic stop near Seymour, Ind.

Latest News

Amtrak service between Louisville, Chicago to be established
McNeeley Lake Park
Stolen car found submerged at McNeely Lake Park
Strong winds blowing the flags along the New Albany, Indiana waterfront.
FORECAST: A windy and warm afternoon
Two people died and one person was taken to a hospital after a house in Louisville's Chickasaw...
Third person dies at hospital days after Chickasaw neighborhood house fire