Woman dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood that left one woman dead.

Calls came in reporting a shooting around 8:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Shadyside Drive. Officers arrived and found a woman outside who had been shot.

She died before she could be taken to the hospital. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

All parties are accounted for. Detectives are working to determine the relationship, if any, between a person of interest and the victim.

