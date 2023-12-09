ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Strong/severe storms possible from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Main impacts will be strong winds, heavy rain, and the low risk of a brief tornado

A few snowflakes and flurries are possible early Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY: While the start of today will be tame, thunderstorm chances increase afternoon and evening. Strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and the low chance of a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The main timeframe will be 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Rain ends for most areas tonight with some lingering showers well southeast of Louisville into early tomorrow morning. A few areas in our Kentucky counties may see rainfall totals will be over 1″, where the best chances of thunderstorms will take place.

Sunday is much colder with widespread clouds and an isolated flurry chance as the cold air squeezes out any little remaining moisture left in the air. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

Much colder temperatures continue to rush in Sunday night as lows plunge into the 20s. The low chance of a few more isolated flurries are possible as well.

