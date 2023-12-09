Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brice Rhodes in court for final pre-trial hearing

Brice Rhodes could be wearing a device that shocks him while his trial officially begins.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brice Rhodes could be wearing a device that shocks him while his trial officially begins.

That was a decision made during his final pre-trial hearing because of Rhodes’ past outbursts. He will not be shackled or handcuffed because the judge said that might make him look like a security risk and bias the jurors.

However, if Rhodes does cause any disturbances, he will be removed or have the option of staying while wearing a device that can shock him.

The court will only take that second option if Rhodes consents to it.

Rhodes is accused of killing two teens and then setting their bodies on fire back in 2016. He’s also charged with the murder of a another person from weeks before that incident.

The jury selection will start Monday, Dec. 11 and the trial itself will begin Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach

Latest News

Anthony Bedford was found guilty of murder on Friday.
Louisville man found guilty of murder for April 2022 killing
Norton Healthcare responds to ransomware attack
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision on Lebanon Ave in Taylor County
David "Red' Worrall
Clarksville donates $20,000 in honor of former town councilman