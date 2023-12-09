Brice Rhodes in court for final pre-trial hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brice Rhodes could be wearing a device that shocks him while his trial officially begins.

That was a decision made during his final pre-trial hearing because of Rhodes’ past outbursts. He will not be shackled or handcuffed because the judge said that might make him look like a security risk and bias the jurors.

However, if Rhodes does cause any disturbances, he will be removed or have the option of staying while wearing a device that can shock him.

The court will only take that second option if Rhodes consents to it.

Rhodes is accused of killing two teens and then setting their bodies on fire back in 2016. He’s also charged with the murder of a another person from weeks before that incident.

The jury selection will start Monday, Dec. 11 and the trial itself will begin Wednesday.

