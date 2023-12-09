Brice Rhodes to leave court or wear ‘stun cuff’ if he causes disruptions at trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brice Rhodes was given the option to either leave court or wear an ankle “stun cuff” if he causes disruptions in front of the jury at his upcoming trial.

Rhodes is facing a triple murder trial. He was arrested in 2016 for the deaths of Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway in Louisville. The teens were stabbed to death and then set on fire.

Rhodes was also charged with the killing of Christopher Jones a few weeks prior.

“I’m going to give you the option of either staying in the courtroom with this cuff on your leg that deputies can use to shock you, but I’m not going to make you wear it, you don’t have to,” Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Julie Kaelin said at a pre-trial hearing Friday. “You’ll be given the choice of staying in the courtroom with that device on or just being in the back.”

While Kaelin said she hasn’t seen any disruptions from Rhodes since she took over the case, he has a record of courtroom outbursts.

In past court appearances, he’s threatened a judge, accused another judge of having an affair with a prosecutor, asked if he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and spat at his former attorney and another man in court.

The cuff Kaelin was describing is a device similar to a taser that law enforcement can use to shock inmates remotely.

Criminal defense attorney Dan Carman, who takes state and federal cases across Kentucky, said it’s rare that a court would have to resort to such extreme measures.

Carman said during a trial, the court has to avoid anything that could give jurors an impression that the defendant is guilty.

Unlike in other court appearances, during the trial the defendant will appear in regular clothes rather than a jail uniform and the court won’t use any visible shackles or restraints.

That’s why Carman said a restraint like shock cuffs might be used, because they can be easily concealed under clothing.

“It may be in this case that such restraints are not visible to jurors and they may be underneath clothing,” Carman said. “That could be then in the judge’s view that that’s a way to solve this particular issue if you have a defendant who has a history of being unruly in court.”

The judge told Rhodes if his outbursts continue even with the stun cuff on, he will be removed from court for the day.

Carman said during trial it’s ultimately up to the judge to decide how to protect the defendant’s rights while still maintaining order in the courtroom.

“A judge would normally be careful not to make a ruling that could be considered by a higher court to be too restrictive,” Carman said. “If a defendant’s rights, especially constitutional rights, could be seen as infringed upon then in theory at least it could become an issue on an appeal.”

Rhodes will not face the death penalty after a judge said he was found to be intellectually disabled and suffering from a serious mental illness.

The harshest sentence Rhodes will now face is life without parole. Jury selection for the trial begins Monday.

