CDC sees increase in reported cases of pediatric pneumonia

Generic medical examining room
Generic medical examining room(MGN)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC has reported an increase in pediatric pneumonia cases.

While the increase may worry some parents, Cleveland Clinic pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Esper said it’s common to see pneumonia this time of year.

“This is when most children are back in school, and so instead of the summer where you’re out and playing and separated, now you’ve got 20 plus kids in a room next to each other,” Esper said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for germs to spread, and that’s why this is the time of year we see a lot of pneumonias and other infections.”

For children, the symptoms of pneumonia include coughing, fast or trouble breathing, fever, fatigue and chills. Pneumonia can be diagnosed through an exam at the doctor.

Esper said pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics, depending on the type, and most children get better easily.

There are ways to help prevent pneumonia in the first place.

“The best protection is vaccination. We actually have pneumonia shots that protect against a very bad bacterial pneumonia called pneumococcus. But there’s also influenza, influenza causes pneumonia, and you can get your flu shot every year,” Esper said. “COVID causes pneumonia. Any child over the age of six months can get both the flu and the COVID shot.”

Contact a pediatrician if the symptoms don’t get better with time or the child is is having trouble breathing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

