Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his wife moved from New York to Clark County in 2020 to start a family.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new candidate throwing their name in the race for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his wife moved from New York to Clark County in 2020 to start a family.

Peck has gone to Congress, encouraging them to pass bills to support telemedicine in nursing homes and rural areas.

“My whole life has been, like my professional life and my personal life, has been around treating vulnerable populations, reaching vulnerable patients, people who are in need and need a voice,” he said. “This has been a very natural transition for me. To go from medicine, to business of medicine, to now into politics. I think it’s a natural idea of being an individual contributor as a physician and then starting to scale that by helping a lot of people, saving lives that otherwise wouldn’t be saved through business, and now, being able to reach even more people through politics.”

Right now Indiana’s 9th Congressional Seat is held by Republican Erin Houchin.

