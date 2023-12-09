FORECAST: Winter-like weather returns for the rest of the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold and dry air pushes through overnight

Patchy flurries and chilly temperatures for Sunday

High pressure keeps us calm, quiet and dry into the new week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will continue to exit tonight, leaving us only with a few areas of patchy drizzle.

Cold air will rush in behind tonight’s front, as temperatures quickly plunge into the 30s for lows. Wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 30 MPH.

Sunday is much colder with widespread clouds and an isolated flurry chance as the cold air squeezes out any little remaining moisture left in the air. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

Even colder temperatures settle in for Sunday night as lows fall well below the freezing mark. A few areas with isolated flurries can’t be ruled out.

Make sure to bundle up and stay warm Monday morning! Sunshine finally returns Monday, but it won’t help to warm temperatures up. Afternoon highs will only make it into the low and mid 40s at best.

