Indiana family in need surprised with extra money from fundraiser

Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC before the summer heat hit. Now, in the spirit of the season, that family is being surprised with more money to use for the holidays.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC before the summer heat hit. Now, in the spirit of the season, that family is being surprised with more money to use for the holidays.

The family lives in Indiana and has adopted five children with special needs. They went through financial troubles during COVID with lengthy hospital stays. Leading up to the summer, their HVAC system went out and they couldn’t afford a new one.

The Building Industry Charitable Foundation is a non-profit that’s part of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville. Even though the family lives in Indiana, the BICF and Elder Heating and Air were able to raise money to get the family a new system by the end of June.

As their story was shared on social media for fundraising, more and more people wished to donate even after the goal was met.

“He’s not part of our BICF, but he did it,” Teresa Morgan, HBAL board director, said. “Bobby just instantly, not even knowing if he’s going to get paid, he did it, but then, when all those people on Facebook start saying ‘I want to be part of it.’ They had no clue who this family was and then several people said ‘If you don’t get enough money, let me know. I want to give more.’

“I think the whole story is, people want to give more but nobody takes the time to ask them. We all love doing good things and not just at Christmastime.”

While the family couldn’t be present for the surprise, a representative will soon give them the $1,600 check just in time for Christmas.

