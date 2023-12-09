‘Jamie was music and joy and laughter’: Family and friends remember Jamie Via after fatal Taylorsville Lake Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tuesday head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road left two men dead.

LMPD says 48-year-old James ‘Jamie” Via and 30-year-old Levi Grant both died on scene after one of their cars crossed the middle line of the road.

The family and friends of Jamie Via says they want to share his legacy of working and caring for others.

That crash changed the lives of two families forever but Via’s loved ones say they’re now working to support each other to make it through.

”We’re just leaning on each other, and we’re together just the way Jamie would want,” shared Via’s friend and band mate Phil Mchargue. “You know Jamie would want all of us together, Jamie would want all of this to grieve together but Jamie wouldn’t want all of us balling our eyes out over him.”

Jamie’s wife Melody says she first found out something was wrong because of the Apple Crash Detection feature.

It told her he was in an accident just three minutes away but when she arrived at the crash site she learned Jamie had died.

Now, she’s left with the memories of what made him special.

”Jamie was music and joy and laughter and he was just the most humble, just easy going, laid back guy that you would ever meet,” Via said.

Via described Jamie as a fighter.

He battled through kidney disease, a quadruple bypass surgery and a non-cancerous tumor in his brain.

Through his health battles, Jamie continued to do things he loved, especially when it came to music.

”He couldn’t play music for six weeks afterwards and that sixth week he was sitting in a chair up on stage playing music. That’s how strong his passion for music was and he was going to go out and play,” Mchargue explained.

Mchargue said Jamie played bass for their bands Junction Creek and 65 South and lived and breathed music.

But when he wasn’t playing, Jamie’s wife said he enjoyed advocating across the country for organ donors and those suffering from kidney disease.

”He wanted to make sure that anybody that had been on his path knew that there was a light at the end of the tunnel and that it wasn’t something that was going to stop their life and that they didn’t have to give up their passions,” Via shared.

Melody says that her and Jamie used to go on long drives and talk for hours and it’s something she truly cherished.

“We always just talked and talked and talked and that’s what I’ll miss the most is that,” said Via. “I won’t have that anymore and I won’t have that person that is just the light of the room and the life. And I won’t have my best friend.”

His loved ones say they will never forget him and are now taking comfort knowing he’s in a better place singing his signature on-stage phrase.

”Jamie went through the golden gates with his hands in the air saying getcha getcha hands up because here I come. You know you better start screaming because the life of the party just walked in,” Mchargue said.

Melody says she has plans to use his name to help keep up with the advocacy and hopes others will do the same.

She recommends going to Donate Life Kentucky for those who would like to help the cause and become organ donors.

