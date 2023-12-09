Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision on Lebanon Ave in Taylor County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman died in a three-vehicle collision on Lebanon Avenue in Campbellsville on Friday.

Kentucky State Police were requested to the scene by Campbellsville Police at approximately 12:44 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that Billi Jo Roberts, 46, crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a car head-on.

The driver of the struck car, Michael Smith, 62, was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries. Juliet Kirtley, 87, was a passenger in Smith’s car and was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

A third vehicle, operated by Shelby Druien, 68, was also involved in the accident, but she refused medical treatment at the scene.

Roberts also refused medical treatment at the scene, but she was arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and other traffic offenses. She’s being held at the Taylor County Detention Center.

