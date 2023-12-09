Life after theft: Boutique owner gives suspected thieves second chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last Friday, surveillance video at a Louisville boutique captured three people stealing more than a $100 worth of items. Instead of pressing charges, the boutique owner gave them a second chance.

The owner of PinkTag says on Dec. 1 three people between the ages of 17 and 20 years old ran off with more than a $100 worth of items from her boutique.

“It stinks. It hurts. It ruins your whole day if something like that happens,” Britney Renbarger, the owner of PinkTag said.

Surveillance video identified one of the individuals as a part of YouthBuild Louisville. The organization helps young people achieve their high school diploma and other certifications to prepare for college and the workforce.

YouthBuild Louisville’s President and CEO gave the individual two options: face theft charges or return the stolen merchandise.

“There was a discussion. You can’t have a foot in both worlds. Either you are going to do the right thing, or you are going to choose otherwise,” Lynn Rippy, President and CEO Youthbuild Louisville said. “In this case, we told them you can’t have a foot here and a foot here cause that’s what you have right now. Let’s make that decision and today’s the day.”

Rippy said the individual is remorseful and facing consequences through the organization.

PinkTag’s theft policy is to prosecute those who steal if they can be identified, but since Rippy returned PinkTag’s stolen items, Renbarger is no longer pressing charges.

“I think it shows how strong Louisville is that two people can come together, YouthBuild and a small business owner and we helped each other,” Renbarger said. “They helped me get my inventory back and I hope I am helping those individuals get a second chance.”

Before this situation, Renbarger didn’t know much about YouthBuild Louisville. She says because of how they helped her small business, she plans to be more involved and give back to the organization.

