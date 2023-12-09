Louisville digs hole early in road loss to DePaul

CHICAHO, Ill. (WAVE) - The Louisville men’s basketball team fell into a hole it couldn’t climb out of Saturday afternoon at DePaul, resulting in a 75-68 loss to the Blue Demons.

UofL (4-5) went into the locker room down 38-22 at the break and, even after pulling within six in the second half, weren’t able to fully come back from that deficit. DePaul improves to 2-7 with the win.

“I was very disappointed in how we came out today,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “I went into this with a week of preparation and talked about what I saw in DePaul and what I thought their team was. Don’t look at their record. I’m watching them, and they’re scoring points, they shoot the ball at a high percentage, they play with energy, they fight. Every day we prepared for that, and then we get in the game, and it felt like we played for ourselves, not for Louisville. That’s a problem.”

DePaul finished the first half on an 18-2 run in the final six minutes. UofL shot just 39% from the field and went 0-6 from three before the break.

UofL went on a 10-0 run after a Blue Demon three opened the second to cut the lead to 41-32 with 17 left and cut the lead to 53-47 with a 7-0 run with under 10 to play, but DePaul answered with a 7-0 run of its own and the Cards never got back within seven.

Mike James led the Cards with 18 points and Skyy Clark had 16. Ty Laur Johnson had 12 and five assists.

Jeremiah Oden led all scorers with 22 for DePaul.

The Cards are back in action Wednesday with a home game against Arkansas State. That game tips at 8 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

