Louisville gets reverse swept by Pitt in regional final

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WAVE) - It was a result that mirrored the meeting between the ACC powerhouses in November. The Louisville volleyball team went up two sets to none in Saturday’s regional final at Pitt, only for the Panthers to storm back and take the next three to advance to the National Semifinals.

UofL took the first set 25-23 and in the second set rode a key block from Aiko Jones and Phekran PK Kong and service aces by Logan Mosley and Torrey Stafford to go up 24-18 and closed it out with an Anna DeBeer kill.

Then the Panthers stormed back.

A five-point run put them up 12-10 and they wouldn’t relinquish that lead in the third set, closing it out with a 25-16 win.

The fourth was closer, but was still all Pitt, who took an 8-4 lead early and played from ahead the rest of the way. Louisville threatened a comeback with runs of three and four points late, but the Panthers closed it out with an Olivia Babcock kill to win it 25-19 and force the fifth set.

Like the previous two, the final set was all Pitt, who went up 7-1 to start and never looked back.

The Cards showed fight late when the Panthers had match point with a 14-4 score to make it 14-7, but Pitt took the set and the match with an emphatic Rachel Fairbanks kill.

The Cards’ season ends with a 27-5 record and just one round shy of the National Semifinals.

Pitt will go on to Tampa and will face the winner of Nebraska and Arkansas.

