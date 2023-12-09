Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man found guilty of murder for April 2022 killing

Anthony Bedford was found guilty of murder on Friday.
Anthony Bedford was found guilty of murder on Friday.(LMDC/WAVE News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anthony Bedford has been found guilty for the murder of his girlfriend Ranna Bowen.

On Friday, a jury found Beford guilty of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and for being a persistent felony offender.

The murder happened on April 21, 2022 in Old Louisville.

Louisville police responded to a reported shooting and found Bedford alone in the apartment with his girlfriend who had been shot in the head. Bowen was declared dead at the scene. During the investigation, a gun was recovered in a plastic tote underneath other items and in a different room.

The jury recommended a total sentence of 55 years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

