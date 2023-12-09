Make Ends Meet: Death and debt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If someone you loved died, would you pay to properly lay them to rest if you had to pay for the service and burial even if you had to borrow the money?

It is a question you hope you never have to wrestle with but according to a Debt.com poll of 1,000 Americans more than half of those surveyed had to take on that debt. Of those, 28% who had to unexpectedly pay for their family members funeral expenses said that debt they incurred made them anxious. Another 14% said they had to put off paying other bills because of the funeral expenses they incurred.

We do not talk about end-of-life preparedness and what needs to be done. It is almost taboo. No one ever plans or expects the worst to happen, like sickness or an end-of-life tragedy. but it can and does happen and if you are not prepared then you leave your family with a very heavy burden along with the pain of loss.

Howard DVorkin is a CPA, published author, and Chairperson of Debt.com. He said we are dying in debt and our loved ones are stuck with the bill.

“Death is something that people don’t want to talk about,” exclaimed Dvorkin. “Don’t want to face. The reality that at some point all of us will be gone.”

DVorkin says you can avoid the topic all you want but you cannot avoid death.

“The fact of the matter is you’re going to pass,” proclaimed Dvorkin.

This conversation is not meant to be morbid, but even mega-stars like Chadwick Boseman, James Brown, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin made the mistake of not having their financial matters in order when they died. They may have had money, but they did not have a proper will and their financial matters ended up in the messy process of probate. It took years, hundreds of thousands of dollars and many trips to court to get it straight in each case.

“Make sure you sit down with a lawyer and figure out where you want your assets to go and how you want them distributed,” stressed Dvorkin. “There’s a lot of fighting involved sometimes when somebody dies.” It was Benjamin Franklin who coined the phrase “Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” “It’s expensive to die let’s just face it,” expressed Dvorkin.

DVorkin says their new debt.com survey shows debt is so pervasive in our culture that it is literally a cradle-to-grave problem. Their poll shows three in 10 Americans go into debt to pay for family members’ funerals.

“More than 50% of the time it goes on a high interest-bearing credit card which can take years to pay,” exclaimed Dvorkin. Let your family know if you have life insurance which will pay a lump-sum amount to your designated beneficiaries when you die or burial insurance which is a life insurance policy specifically intended for your death related expenses.

“Make sure that the insurance premiums if I do have life insurance are paid in full,” stressed Dvorkin. “Try to prepare for it. Plan, plan and plan some more because we are all on this earth for a relatively short time. Death is inevitable and we should be prepared.” The harsh truth is, only 24% of Americans plan their funerals.

Set money aside in a savings account and name a “payable on death” beneficiary. Do not put that person’s name on the bank account because if they have an unpaid debt the debtor can go after this money. That is a whole different financial preparedness story for another day. You can buy a small whole life insurance policy, often known as burial insurance You can also prepay for a funeral unfortunately According to the National Funeral Directors Association- funeral home closures are not that unusual. Getting your money refunded or transferred can be a process. Look into all the things you need to do for peace of mind for you and your family to make ends meet in the end.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.