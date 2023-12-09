Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare responds to ransomware attack

(Norton Healthcare)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare was the victim of a cybersecurity incident on May 9 that was later determined to be a ransomware attack.

Norton Healthcare notified federal law enforcement and began working with a forensic security provider to investigate and stop the unauthorized access, according to a release.

After an investigation over several months, officials learned that there was unauthorized access to certain network storage devices between May 7 and May 9. Officials said there is no evidence that the perpetrators gained access to Norton Healthcare’s medical record system or Norton MyChart.

Norton Healthcare is in the process of mailing letters to those who may have been impacted by the incident, according to the release.

Officials said individuals whose information may have been impacted will be offered two years of free credit protection services. More information will be available in the notifications that are being mailed.

Those who were potentially affected can contact a designated call center at (866) 983-5764 beginning Friday, Dec. 8. The call centers will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

