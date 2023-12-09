Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police is investigating after a traffic stop in the South Louisville neighborhood resulted in an officer involved shooting Friday evening.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers made a traffic stop at 4th and Central, near Churchill Downs when the male driver exited the vehicle with a pistol with an extended clip and fled.

Gwinn-Villaroel said officers pursued the man while giving several verbal commands to drop the gun, which the man failed to do. That led to officers shooting at the man.

The officers performed first aid on the man, who is in stable condition at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Body cam footage will be released to the public within 10 business days, per LMPD’s officer involved shooting protocol.

LMPD is asking if anyone has video or information about the incident to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
3500 Shadyside
Woman dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
McNeeley Lake Park
Stolen car found submerged at McNeely Lake Park

Latest News

Brice Rhodes to leave court or wear ‘stun cuff’ if he causes disruptions at trial
Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC...
Indiana family in need surprised with extra money from fundraiser
Anthony Bedford was found guilty of murder on Friday.
Louisville man found guilty of murder for April 2022 killing
Brice Rhodes could be wearing a device that shocks him while his trial officially begins.
Brice Rhodes in court for final pre-trial hearing