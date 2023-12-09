Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police is investigating after a traffic stop in the South Louisville neighborhood resulted in an officer involved shooting Friday evening.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers made a traffic stop at 4th and Central, near Churchill Downs when the male driver exited the vehicle with a pistol with an extended clip and fled.

Gwinn-Villaroel said officers pursued the man while giving several verbal commands to drop the gun, which the man failed to do. That led to officers shooting at the man.

The officers performed first aid on the man, who is in stable condition at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Body cam footage will be released to the public within 10 business days, per LMPD’s officer involved shooting protocol.

LMPD is asking if anyone has video or information about the incident to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.