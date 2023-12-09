Contact Troubleshooters
Woman in critical condition, child seriously injured after pedestrian, car struck on Dixie Highway

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman and a child are in the hospital after a crash on Dixie Highway Friday night.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to Dixie Highway near Katheine Station Road around 10:30 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian hit.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said an initial investigation showed a car had stopped in the southbound lanes on Dixie Highway for an unknown reason. The driver got out of her car and was hit by a vehicle also going south, the impact causing her to be thrown into the northbound lanes. The vehicle then hit the car, injuring the child passenger inside.

Ellis said that vehicle stayed on scene and the driver was not injured.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic unit is investigating.

