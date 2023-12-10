Breckinridge County family counts their blessings after losing almost everything in house fire

HARNED, Ky. (WAVE) - A Breckinridge County family lost almost everything they owned in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the fire but if they were, the Romeo family says they feel things could have ended very differently for them.

Daniel and Nakita Romeo said Tuesday started off just like any other day until Daniel saw something that made his heart drop.

”I was working at my boss’s house and we were actually walking out to leave and you can see my tree line from his house and I saw the smoke and said man that’s not good,” Romeo said.

Daniel said he called his wife Nakita to let her know the house was on fire and then called 911 as he rushed to his home to see what he could salvage.

”We had the dogs in there so being dumb I tried to get the doors open and couldn’t get it open and burnt my hands and then eventually I just gave up, stood back and sat at the gate and watched,” shared Romeo. “I mean what do you do? You stand there and watch and what can you do?”

Romeo says it took several hours for firefighters to put out the flames and what was left was unrecognizable.

Their bedroom was completely gone and out of the 16 pets they had living in their home, they’ve only been able to account for two dogs and one cat.

It’s something they dreaded trying to tell their daughter but her response even surprised them.

”Most little girls, she’s only eight year-old, most of them will be like aw man all my toys. You know but she was like are you okay? Are the animals okay,” explained Romeo. “And then she goes, you know God blessed us because none of us were in the house and I said yes baby God blessed us.”

Blessed in more ways than one.

Daniel said one of their friends Jason Ballman is an officer in Irvington, and when he arrived on scene to help he asked what they needed from inside the home.

”I said well the only thing I want is my mom’s urn. It’s still on fire, don’t hurt yourself and he said I got it. He went and grabbed somebody else’s gear, threw it on and went through the glass door,” Romeo said. “I mean it was still on fire too and that’s why I was like woah and then he came out and we got it and it’s at the house. It’s still intact and it’s still good”

That act of heroism plus the response from the community has made the Romeo family feel love they didn’t know still existed in the world.

”It’s so humbling like you never think, like you know you have a village and you’re like yeah I have a village,” Nakita Romeo shared. “I have my close friends but I’ve had friends reaching out from Germany, from Belize and they’re like hey I heard your house is on fire, what do you need? And I’m like wow.”

But through the rubble and ash, the Romeos believe that better is on the way.

”And it’s hard, it is hard I’m not going to lie to you but it’s just things and everything can be replaced, our lives can’t,” Romeo said.

When it comes down to what they do next the Romeos say their daughter wants to stay where she grew up, so they plan on building a new home on the same land and can’t wait to get started.

To see how you can help them reach their goal you can check out their GoFundMe here.

