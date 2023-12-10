Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Doctor speaks on gift-giving, toy-related safety

(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This December is Safe Toys and Gifts Month.

As many parents are buying Christmas presents for their kids, it’s important to check the safety of their toys.

“Certain toys are geared for certain age groups. You want to buy things that are developmentally appropriate for the child’s motor and language skills, so you can encourage and nurture those things,” pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s Dr. Gina Robinson said. “You also want to be aware if toys aren’t safe for younger kids because of small pieces, batteries or other reasons.”

Robinson said reading labels closely, checking for warnings, and following the recommended age range on the box can help avoid toy-related injuries. Things like small batteries in toys can be a choking hazard as well as dangerous if swallowed.

Toy safety is about more than just physical dangers. Robinson said parents should be aware of the ratings on things like video games and movies and be careful to keep gifts for older kids out of the hands of younger kids.

“I encourage parents to keep older siblings’ toys in a place where younger children in the house can’t access them,” Robinson said. “It’s important to remind older siblings to keep their things in this designated area so their younger brother or sister can’t get ahold of something they shouldn’t.”

For gifts such as bikes or scooters, make sure to buy helmets and general safety gear as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Earlier this year, people throughout WAVE Country helped a family in need get a new HVAC...
Indiana family in need surprised with extra money from fundraiser

Latest News

Generic medical examining room
CDC sees increase in reported cases of pediatric pneumonia
Mystery canine respiratory illness reported by veterinarians across country
Kentucky and Indiana have not issued an official confirmation of cases.
Mystery canine respiratory illness reported by veterinarians across country
Holiday decorations
Cleveland Clinic doctor talks about holiday decorating hazards