Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

End of an era: Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear dies

Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.
Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.(Little Rock Zoo)
By K8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Thursday was a sad day for a zoo in Arkansas.

The Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear died Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.

According to KAIT, Ann’s passing marks the end of an era for the zoo.

Ann and her sister, Nona, were transferred to the zoo in 1993 after they made a nuisance of themselves in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area in Montana by raiding 19 backcountry camps and attempting to enter several tents.

When they arrived in Little Rock, they were met with a teddy bear parade.

The “grizzly girls” would go on to enchant zoo visitors for almost three decades.

The bears would often be seen placing their paws up to the glass of their enclosure as if they were trying to high-five the crowd.

Cancer was discovered in Nona’s jaw during a dental exam earlier this year, resulting in her death.

Ann and Nona were both estimated to be 33 years old at the time of their deaths.

The Little Rock Zoo currently does not have plans to acquire more grizzly bears.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tim Peck, Democrat, is a former Harvard Medical School physician and teacher. He and his...
Doctor to announce campaign to represent Indiana’s 9th District
Traffic stop leads to officer involved shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Grant to fund study of Amtrak passenger rail line between Louisville, Indianapolis
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky

Latest News

St. Vincent de Paul providing presents for almost 1,000 kids
St. Vincent de Paul providing presents for almost 1,000 kids
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support