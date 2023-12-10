FORECAST: Cold and mainly cloudy Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below average highs and clouds give way to a few flurries this evening

Cold start to the new work week with highs only in the 40s at best

High pressure keeps us calm and seasonable this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold temperatures have arrived! Be sure to bundle up if you have plans to be out and about. Temperatures today will only make it into the upper 30s and low 40s for highs. A few rays of sun are possible, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky on the way.

Our trend of cold temperatures continue tonight as lows plunge into the 20s under a partly cloudy sky. A few flurries will be possible this evening and into tonight, mainly for areas east of I-65. No accumulations or impacts are anticipated.

A bit of sunshine finally returns Monday, but it won’t help to warm temperatures up. Afternoon highs will only make it into the low and mid 40s at best. Plan for a mix of sunshine and clouds. Clouds depart and give way to a mainly clear sky for Monday night.

Temperatures will continue to stay below the freezing mark for lows, hovering around the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning.

